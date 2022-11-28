BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

