Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.38 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,676 shares of company stock valued at $67,319. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.