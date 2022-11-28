Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

NYSE:BEDU opened at $2.71 on Monday. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $323.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

