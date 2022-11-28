British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Trimmed by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.