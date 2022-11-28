BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 272,866 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 272,866 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GIL opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.