BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 14,621 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fortis worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.