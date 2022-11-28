BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.8 %

AZO stock opened at $2,562.12 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,575.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,338.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,200.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,423.80.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

