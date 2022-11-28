BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $75.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.