BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 67,504 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

