BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

NYSE CAT opened at $232.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day moving average is $195.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.