BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,351 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $210.97 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

