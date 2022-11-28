BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 355,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

