BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 155,214 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 155,214 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

