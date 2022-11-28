BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 24,262 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,262 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Accenture by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,193,000 after purchasing an additional 502,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $296.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.55.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.