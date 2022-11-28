BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 36,794 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 36,794 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $151.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $299.27.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.