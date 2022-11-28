BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 58,078 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,078 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 194,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 187.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,600,000 after acquiring an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 49.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of RTX opened at $97.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

