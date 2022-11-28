BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,291 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

