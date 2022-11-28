Brokerages Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price at $28.50

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,210,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 888.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 467,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 420,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 64.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,200,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 472,616 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of -0.54.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

