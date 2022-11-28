Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $29.48

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.48.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,813,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.67 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

