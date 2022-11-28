Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target at $52.39

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.39.

Several research firms have commented on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

