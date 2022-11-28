Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 2,238.75

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,238.75 ($26.47).

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($28.50) to GBX 2,310 ($27.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,473.50 ($29.25) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.55. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,923.40 ($22.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($35.95). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,283.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,324.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

