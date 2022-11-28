Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) PT at GBX 536.71

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.71 ($6.35).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.28) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.58) to GBX 527 ($6.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.15) to GBX 530 ($6.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

BP stock opened at GBX 488.35 ($5.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 464.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -26.57%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £313.30 ($370.46). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £313.30 ($370.46). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 80 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 469 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £375.20 ($443.66). Insiders have purchased 23,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,422,332 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

