Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price at $120.24

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 206.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.