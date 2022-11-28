Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT at $36.25

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.2 %

FQVLF stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.84. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

