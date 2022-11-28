Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Price Target at $88.20

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.