Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Target Price at C$53.44

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.07.

Several research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.20. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$18.84 and a 12 month high of C$71.25.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

