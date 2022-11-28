Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Target Price at C$19.58

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$16.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.55. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$9.92 and a 52 week high of C$17.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean bought 22,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,097.

About Pason Systems

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

