Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $41.08

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $6,430,209.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,887,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,821,232.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $6,430,209.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,887,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,821,232.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,694,328 shares of company stock valued at $120,736,870. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after buying an additional 321,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after acquiring an additional 471,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

