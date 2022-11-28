Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 367.50

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 367.50 ($4.35).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.67) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.49) on Friday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 375.20 ($4.44). The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3,277.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

