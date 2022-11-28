Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $61.86

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $166.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

