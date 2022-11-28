Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $28.40

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Sierra Wireless Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $29.09 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.
Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.