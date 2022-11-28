Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $28.40

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $29.09 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

