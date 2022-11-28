Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price at $350.87

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.87.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
SEDG opened at $301.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.96 and a 200 day moving average of $273.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
