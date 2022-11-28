Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price at $94.89

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

