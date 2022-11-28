Brokerages Set Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) PT at $115.75

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.43. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $548.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.60 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0558 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

