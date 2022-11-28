Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Target Price at $3,984.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,984.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($62.67) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($42.57) to GBX 3,468 ($41.01) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.15. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

