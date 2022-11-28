Brokerages Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Price Target at $55.09

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after buying an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $46.92 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading

