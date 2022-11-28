Brokerages Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) PT at $102.20

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $100.88 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

