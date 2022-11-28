Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target at $106.80

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

About Wix.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wix.com by 116.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

