BRP (DOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BRP is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$2.37 per share for the quarter.

BRP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$94.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.47. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$113.84.

BRP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

DOO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.08.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

