BRP (DOOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.39. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 33.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BRP by 114.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.