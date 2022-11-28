Cadence Bank Has $641,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

