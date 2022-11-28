Cadence Bank Sells 247 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

TSN stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

