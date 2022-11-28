Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives $31.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. CL King dropped their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Caleres Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 90.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,759 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Caleres by 28.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAL opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.