Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CALA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

About Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.