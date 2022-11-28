Capital Analysts LLC Has $33,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,909,000 after buying an additional 26,888,421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 142.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,275,000 after purchasing an additional 560,260 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 699,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 269,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,699,000 after buying an additional 141,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

