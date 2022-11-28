Capital Analysts LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM opened at $112.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

