Capital Analysts LLC Sells 190 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $138.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

