CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 641,444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 548,150 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 411.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 188,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CTRE opened at $18.97 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.