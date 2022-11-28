Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.03 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.