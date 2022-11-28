Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.03 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

