Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.03 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
