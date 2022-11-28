Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $98.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Centene alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Centene has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.